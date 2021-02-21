State funeral in Hanoi, Ben Tre for former Deputy PM Truong Vinh Trong starts

The respect-paying ceremony is held at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi with the attendance of former President Tran Duc Luong; Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue; head of Vietnam's Communist Party Committee for Propaganda and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia; former permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Tran Quoc Vuong; Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Uong Chu Luu; and Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.



The tribute-paying ceremony taking place at the great hall of the Ben Tre Provincial People’s Committee also saw the presence of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc; National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh; President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man; Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam Nguyen Hoa Binh; and Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen.

The memorial service will be held at 9:00 am at the great hall of the Ben Tre Provincial People’s Committee on February 22. The burial ceremony will take place at 11:00 am on the same day at the Martyrs Cemetery in Ben Tre province.



Party, State, HCMC leaders pay tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong in Ben Tre Province. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers incense to the late Government leader. The National Assembly (NA) delegation is led by NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan. Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man at the funeral Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen and the delegation of HCMC's leaders The State funeral for former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong is held in Hanoi. Party Secretary General, State President Nguyen Phu Trong expresses his condolences with flower wreath. Party and State leaders pay tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong in Hanoi. Party and State leaders pay tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong in Hanoi. Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue leads a delegation of the capital's leaders. Former President Tran Duc Luong (L) and Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Uong Chu Luu write in a funeral memory book, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue (L) and former permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Tran Quoc Vuong write in a funeral memory book.



By Tin Huy, Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh