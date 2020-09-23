Vietnam Railway to sell Tet tickets from October 1

Train fares can be purchased online at www.dsvn.vn, vietnamrailway.vn and vetau.com.vn, giare.vetau.vn or at the train stations nationwide. Customers can also buy the tickets through e-wallet service providers, including Momo, Vimo, ViettelPay or by phone, and over the hotlines 19001520; 0918520823 (Bien Hoa); 0258.3822113 (Nha Trang); 0236.3823.810 (Da Nang); 19000109 (Hanoi).



Each passenger is only allowed to buy up to four tickets per route.

VNR began to receive group bookings of train tickets for the Lunar New Year season from September 1-25.

The company also announced Tet train schedule to take effect from January 30-February 23 (the 18th day of the last lunar month to the 12th day of the first lunar month).

Accordingly, the VNR will operate 10 pairs of Thong Nhat trains on the North-South route and offer tens of local trains that will run from HCMC to many other provinces and cities, including Phan Thiet, Nha Trang, Quy Nhon, Quang Ngai, Da Nang, Dong Hoi and Vinh.

Besides this, it will also provide some pairs of trains on routes of Saigon-Hue, Saigon-Danang, Saigon-Tam Ky, Saigon-Quang Ngai and Saigon-Nha Trang from February 10-16 (the 29th day of last lunar month- the 5th day of the first lunar month)

In the North, the company will add trains from Hanoi to provinces in the northern mountainous areas and the central region, including Vinh, Dong Hoi, Da Nang, and Lao Cai to meet the high demand during Tet holidays.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh