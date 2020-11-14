Miss Vietnam organization announces new crown for 2020

The luxury crown weighed 159, 72 grams is designed by Long Beach Pearl Corp and handcrafted from 21 yellow pearls, 53 white pearls and nearly 2,000 white and yellow gemstones.



The first and second runners-up will also receive other crowns, and cash prizes of VND250 million (US$10,400) and VND200 million (US$8,300) respectively.

35 selected contestants for the final examinations have been competed for minor titles, including Miss Sport, Miss Fashion, Miss Tourism and Miss Sea that takes place in coastal city of Vung Tau in the Southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau from November 5-13.

They have also joined a series of sideline events, including promoting Vung Tau City’s tourism and culture, social and charitable activities collecting more than VND12 billion (US$500,000) to support flood victims in the central region.

Beauties will participate in the climax night in Phu Tho Indoor Stadium in HCMC on November 20.

Miss Vietnam 2020 , the biennial national beauty contest was officially kicked off on May 13 after the pandemic is contained. Earlier the organization board of the competition decided to suspend the pageant that was scheduled to take place from May to August due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Besides the top prizes, the organizers will also award titles such as Miss Talent, Miss Sea, Miss Fashion, Miss Sport, Miss Ao Dai, Most Favorite Contestant, Miss Communicationsand Beauty with a Purpose.

Started in 1988, Miss Vietnam is one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in the country, aiming to honor knowledge, morality and beauty of Vietnamese women. The winner of the contest will have a chance to be a representative of the country to take part in the international beauty pageants.Women aged 18 to 27, at least 1.65m tall without cosmetic surgery are eligible to enter the contest. Participation is limited to unmarried women who have never given birth or parented a child.

The crown for the first runner-up at Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant The crown for the second runner-up at Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant At the announcement ceremony of the new crown for Miss Vietnam 2020 Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy MIss Vietnam 2016, Do My Linh Miss World Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh





By Tieu Tan – Translate by Kim Khanh