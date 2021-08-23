No new cluster of Covid-19 in HCMC confirmed on Monday

1,742 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals on August 23, bringing the number of Covid-19 patients recovered from disease to 89,547 since the fourth wave of the pandemic outbreak in the city.
On the same day, Vietnam recorded 321 deaths related to Covid-19.
Up to now, Ho Chi Minh City has confirmed 178,557 cases related to novel coronavirus, including 178,128 domestic and 429 imported cases.
So far, there have been 42,624 cases infected with coronavirus under local medical care at home; meanwhile, 14,858 patients have been treated at centralized medical facilities in districts.
A medical staff takes test sample from a person. (Photo: SGGP)
At present, HCMC is treating 35,425 Covid-19 patients. Among them, 2,096 are children under 16 years old, 2,519 severe patients put on ventilators and 19 cases need extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) intervention.The city is carrying out Covid-19 test samples from all people who are in red and orange zones.
