No new cluster of Covid-19 in HCMC confirmed on Monday

SGGP
According to the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC), the city continued reporting no new Covid-19 cluster in Ho Chi Minh City on September 23.
1,742 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals on August 23, bringing the number of Covid-19 patients recovered from disease to 89,547 since the fourth wave of the pandemic outbreak in the city.

On the same day, Vietnam recorded 321 deaths related to Covid-19. 

Up to now, Ho Chi Minh City has confirmed 178,557 cases related to novel coronavirus, including 178,128 domestic and 429 imported cases. 

At present, HCMC is treating 35,425 Covid-19 patients. Among them, 2,096 are children under 16 years old, 2,519 severe patients put on ventilators and 19 cases need extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) intervention.
The city is carrying out Covid-19 test samples from all people who are in red and orange zones.

So far, there have been 42,624 cases infected with coronavirus under local medical care at home; meanwhile, 14,858 patients have been treated at centralized medical facilities in districts. 

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong

