This was the fourth day running with a daily increase surpassing 10,000.



Of new 11,208 locally-transmitted cases, 4,193 cases were in Ho Chi Minh City , 3,795 cases in Binh Duong, 849 in Dong Nai, 709 in Tien Giang, 365 in Long An, 183 in Da Nang, 160 in Khanh Hoa, 142 in Dong Thap and 107 in Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

A total of 6,387 cases were detected in communities outside of lockdown areas or concentrated quarantine areas.

Also on August 22, the Soc Trang Centre for Disease Control registered an additional 138 cases which were detected in previous days to the Ministry of Health’s data system.

Vietnam has so far documented 348,059 Covid-19 cases, ranking 68th out of 222 countries and territories. The number of infections recorded since the fourth wave began in late April was 343,972.

The same day, 7,580 patients were given the all-clear, raising the total number of recoveries to 147,667.

Among those under treatment, 687 are being cared for in ICUs and 24 are treated with ECMO.

Over the weekend, the country recorded 737 Covid-19 related deaths, with 599 in HCMC.

The total number of people who have died of Covid-19 complications now stands at 8,277, accounting for 2.4 percent of the total infections in the country – the same as the world average rate.