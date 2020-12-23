Additional 17 volunteers receive Nano Covax vaccine for trial



Beforehand, on December 17, three volunteers were injected the vaccine staying in stable condition several days after injection.

As per the plan, the first and second clinical vaccine trial phase will take place in four months each and the final phase will be eight months. It is scheduled that by 2021, Vietnam will have clinical data to assess Nano Covax vaccine.

In addition to vaccine trial, Vietnam has negotiated with Covid-19 vaccine developers in the world to buy the vaccine for pandemic prevention.

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control said that the male flight attendant or the 1.342th patient tested negative for virus SARS-CoV-2. He is being under quarantine 14 days as per regulations while his F1 and F2, the English teacher, a one-year-old boy and the female student of English teacher were negative, too.

Before, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged measures to accelerate Covid-19 vaccine testing.

By Thanh An, Quoc Lap - Translated by Anh Quan