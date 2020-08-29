Vietnam to finish formality for human trials of Covid-19 vaccine in next months

A group of medical experts from the Ministry of Health led by Head of the Drug Administration of Vietnam Vu Tuan Cuong yesterday worked with the Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology located in the Sai Gon Hi-Tech Park in HCMC upon clinical studies, circulation registration and use of Covid-19 vaccine.

The Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology is one of four establishments allowed to make Covid-19 vaccine by Vietnamese Prime Minister.



Covid-19 vaccines produced by four Vietnamese units – the Vaccine and Biological Production No. 1 (VABIOTECH), the Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals (POLYVAC), the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC), and the Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology – have shown positive initial results.

Nanogen Research and Development Director Do Minh Si said that the company has succeeded in making four kinds of single-chain variable fragment (scFv) antibodies based on Covid-19 recovered patients’ antibodies.







Mentioning on pre-clinical trial studies of four kinds of single-chain variable fragment antibodies, Director Si said Nanogen has researched and it can now produce scFv antibodies and per-scFv antibodies against RBD of SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company can make 10,000 dozes a week.

According to Director Si, the company has spent VND120 billion (US$5,177,779) including VND75 billion for clinical studies and the remaining for upgrade of its facility and equipment.

Deputy Head of the Ministry of Health’s Department of Technology Science and Training Nguyen Ngo Quang affirmed that the Ministry will effort to help the Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology to finish preclinical trial as soon as possible.

He noted Nanogen to finish formality in September or October for human trial.



By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan